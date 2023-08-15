Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Renderings for updated community and senior center in Lenexa

Renderings for updated community and senior center in Lenexa

Senior Center Lobby.jpg Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.Photo by: City of Lenexa. Haskins Lobby.png Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.Photo by: City of Lenexa. Pflumm Exterior.png Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.Photo by: City of Lenexa. Oak Room.jpg Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.Photo by: City of Lenexa. 22045 - Lenexa CC_7 - Photo.jpg Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.Photo by: City of Lenexa. Pflumm Lobby.png Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.Photo by: City of Lenexa. Pickelball Canopy.png Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.Photo by: City of Lenexa. 22045 - Lenexa CC_2 - Photo.jpg Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.Photo by: City of Lenexa. 22045 - Lenexa CC_8 - Photo.jpg Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.Photo by: City of Lenexa. 22045 - Lenexa CC_1 - Photo.jpg Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.Photo by: City of Lenexa. Haskins Exterior.png Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.Photo by: City of Lenexa. Pflumm Entry.jpg Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.Photo by: City of Lenexa. View From Old Town.png Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.Photo by: City of Lenexa.

Renderings for updated community and senior center in Lenexa

close-gallery
  • Senior Center Lobby.jpg
  • Haskins Lobby.png
  • Pflumm Exterior.png
  • Oak Room.jpg
  • 22045 - Lenexa CC_7 - Photo.jpg
  • Pflumm Lobby.png
  • Pickelball Canopy.png
  • 22045 - Lenexa CC_2 - Photo.jpg
  • 22045 - Lenexa CC_8 - Photo.jpg
  • 22045 - Lenexa CC_1 - Photo.jpg
  • Haskins Exterior.png
  • Pflumm Entry.jpg
  • View From Old Town.png

Share

Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.City of Lenexa.
Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.City of Lenexa.
Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.City of Lenexa.
Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.City of Lenexa.
Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.City of Lenexa.
Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.City of Lenexa.
Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.City of Lenexa.
Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.City of Lenexa.
Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.City of Lenexa.
Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.City of Lenexa.
Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.City of Lenexa.
Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.City of Lenexa.
Lenexa plans to upgrade the senior and community centers in the city.City of Lenexa.
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next