Renovations at Bishop Miege force cancellation of 2026 NE Johnson County fireworks show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the longest-running fireworks shows in the Kansas City area won’t be on display this summer.

For nearly 20 years, the cities of Fairway, Roeland Park and Westwood have held the northeast Johnson County fireworks display from the baseball field at Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park.

However, the high school plans to install synthetic turf on the field in the coming months, making that location ineligible to host this year’s display.

In a joint statement Wednesday, the three cities said they looked for alternate locations but couldn’t find a site that met safety, logistics and operational requirements.

“The Northeast Johnson County Fireworks Display has been a valued community tradition for many years,” the cities said in a joint announcement Wednesday. “While we explored all reasonable options, there is no viable location that allows the event to continue in its current format.”

The cities said in their Wednesday statement that they are working to partner with other northeast Johnson County cities to create a new Fourth of July celebration tradition. No further information is available at this time.

—