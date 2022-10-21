Renovations underway at Reconciliation Services in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Renovations are underway at the Reconciliation Services headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri.

The nonprofit provides donor-paid social services and mental health treatment.

It also operates Thelma’s Kitchen, a donate-what-you-can restaurant and accompanying box-lunch catering service, at its location on the southeast corner of 31st Street and Troost Avenue.

The agency is operating out of a temporary location at 1006 Linwood to continue helping its 4,000 clients. Construction crews have torn the headquarters down to the studs. They’ll rebuild it specifically suited to Reconciliation Services’ needs.

The $15 million project will allow the nonprofit to make the following changes:

•expand therapy offices from one to four;

•add a large group therapy room;

•add a group therapy rooftop garden;

•build a fifth story;

•expand case management offices from 3 to 8;

•become ADA compliant;

•create the RS Center for Reconciliation, an educational and event center on the fourth floor;

•add a commercial kitchen for Thelma’s Kitchen.

“It’s an investment at 31st and Troost,” said Fr. Justin Mathews, the nonprofit’s executive director. “It’s really a community-based investment; one that is going to level the playing field for all of our neighbors while also revitalizing this corner.”

Paying for the renovations involved a mix of donations, loans and New Market Tax Credits. The tax credits are a federal incentive to encourage development in underserved areas, particularly development of community-based services.

“Really, it’s very exciting from a banking and lending standpoint,” said Adam Kilpatrick, of Enterprise Bank & Trust. “You don’t often run across projects like this that are so impactful for our community.”

Enterprise along with Sunflower Development and Capital One partnered on the project.

Darrell Ross is excited to see the renovations come to life. The father of two used Reconciliation Services in the past to help pay utility bills and find housing.

“There are some places around where you go for help where they say, ‘Well, let’s see if you qualify. Let’s see what we can do,’ this and that," Ross said. "When I came here, I asked them for help and they said, ‘Yes, we want to help.’ And I was like doggone it, I’m here.'"

The renovations should be complete in December 2023.

Reconciliation Services is accepting donations to fund the programs which will fill the renovated building. Visit the nonprofit’s website to make a donation.

—