Rental assistance programs give Kansas Citians helping hand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City residents gathered Tuesday at event where they could find resources and services for those needing a helping hand.

Hundreds of residents attended an event connected with Kansas City, Missouri's Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program, and many others like it, was launched to help people negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the pandemic response has evolved, the need for assistance remains as Kansas Citians navigate rising costs of goods.

"I lost my job due to that (COVID-19 pandemic) because the business I was working for closed down, so once I got another job, I'm able to establish myself more," said Jada Johnson.

Credit and Home Ownership Empowerment Services hosted Tuesday's event.

"Even though the a lot of the things that have been restrictions of COVID are going away, the financial impact is not," Ron Farmer, Credit and Home Ownership Empowerment Services Co-Founder," said. "As a matter of fact it has snowballed over time."

The March 2020 Federal Cares Act gives organizations at event such as the one Tuesday the ability to make payments on bills. The legislation allotted $2.2 trillion to provide fast and direct economic aid to people negatively impacted by the pandemic.

"Right now I'm just getting help for my water bill because my water bill is really high," Johnson said.

People in attendance told KSHB 41 that the event having in-person help was a huge draw.

"I mean I haven't had assistance on my bill because I've been grateful to have a job and pay all my bills, but I just lost my job about a month ago," Lakennia Ealy said. "It's hard and you can't get in line. Everybody's working from home and you've got to set up appointments and a lot of people don't have rides and transportation."

Organizers said monthly events will continue.

"Don't wait until an eviction, you get an eviction notice to reach out for help, that would be my main message," Farmer said. "Once you get the eviction notice, then we have to scramble and it makes it a lot more difficult, be proactive, if you're behind, reach out."

