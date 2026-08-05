Rep. Alford cruises to Missouri primary victory, will face Herrera in November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-4th District, Missouri) easily won the Republican primary Tuesday night in the redrawn 4th District.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Alford picked 78% of the vote. Challengers Heather Shelton (17%) and Scott Vera (5%) rounded out the vote.

With the victory, Alford advances to face Democratic challenger Jordan Herrera, who outlasted a crowded field of seven candidates, including Hartzell Gray, Jeanette Cass, Randy Miller, G. Rick, Ashleigh Rogers and Wayne Russell.

Tuesday’s election was the first in the redrawn 4th District, which was extended to include more parts of the Kansas City area, including a small sliver along State Line Road stretching north to downtown Kansas City.

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