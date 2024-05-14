Report: Bills expected to sign former Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers free agent wide receive Marquez Valdes-Scantling is expected to sign with the Buffalo Bills according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

It’s a one-year deal for MVS, who won two Super Bowls with the #Chiefs and now will try for a third with their AFC rival in Buffalo. https://t.co/loeJExxfdE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 14, 2024

Valdes-Scantling had two big catches to help the Chiefs beat the Bills in the playoffs last season, but it looks like he'll be trying to help the Bills this year.

The wideout is in Buffalo visiting with the team and finalizing a deal today, according to reports.

Valdes-Scantling had a 32-yard catch to help the Chiefs clinch the AFC Championship Game and then caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.

—