Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Report: Bills expected to sign former Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling runs a pass pattern against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Chiefs won 44-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Posted at 7:36 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 08:42:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers free agent wide receive Marquez Valdes-Scantling is expected to sign with the Buffalo Bills according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Valdes-Scantling had two big catches to help the Chiefs beat the Bills in the playoffs last season, but it looks like he'll be trying to help the Bills this year.

The wideout is in Buffalo visiting with the team and finalizing a deal today, according to reports.

Valdes-Scantling had a 32-yard catch to help the Chiefs clinch the AFC Championship Game and then caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone