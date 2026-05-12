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Report: Chiefs to open the season on Monday Night Football

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Tod Palmer/KSHB
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Buccaneers on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.
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Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2026 season on Monday Night Football.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos on Monday, September 14.

According to Schefter, the game's site has still not been determined.

The NFL is expected to release the full schedule on Thursday.

Tickets for the upcoming Chiefs home games will go on sale Friday.

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