Report: Chiefs to open the season on Monday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2026 season on Monday Night Football.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos on Monday, September 14.

According to Schefter, the game's site has still not been determined.

This season’s first Monday Night Football game, Sept. 14, will be the Denver Broncos vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.



The game’s site still has not been determined as the NFL still is finalizing its schedule for Thursday’s release. pic.twitter.com/IFOOkL0xze — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2026

The NFL is expected to release the full schedule on Thursday.

Tickets for the upcoming Chiefs home games will go on sale Friday.