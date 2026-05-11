Chiefs schedule to release Thursday, home game tickets available Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans, mark your calendars for Thursday and Friday.

The 2026 NFL schedule is set to be released Thursday night, and single-game and group tickets for home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium go on sale Friday.

Tickets will go live at 11 a.m. Friday to the general public. Season ticket members get a head start with an exclusive online presale at 10 a.m.

An additional presale for Jackson County, Missouri, taxpayers opens at 8 a.m. Friday.

With just about 17 weeks until football is back in full swing, the NFL will release the full schedule starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Fans can catch the club's announcement immediately on social media — X, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook — and later on the team’s website, app and YouTube.

The Chiefs finished last season 6-11 but have since worked to rebuild.

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