NFL Draft updates | Kansas City Chiefs select Oregon DB Jadon Canady in the fourth round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs used their two picks in Thursday’s first round and their one pick in Friday's third round of the NFL Draft to bolster their defense with top talent.

The club made a trade early in the first round to move up from the No. 9 spot to the No. 6 spot to draft LSU CB Mansoor Delane .

The Chiefs then used its No. 29 overall pick to select Clemson NT Peter Woods .

The team picked up Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas as the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the draft Friday night.

Going into the final day of the draft, the Chiefs have four picks left — the No. 109 overall pick in the fourth round, the No. 169 and 176 overall selections in the fifth round, and the No. 210 overall pick in the sixth round.

Check back throughout the day for updates.

UPDATE, 12:15 p.m. | Jadon Canady said facing top prospects from an early age and playing in both the SEC and Big Ten have helped him gear up for a jump to the NFL, according to a social media post from KSHB 41's Matt Foster.

Jadon Canady said growing up in Florida & facing top prospects from an early age -- along with playing in both the SEC & Big Ten -- have helped prepare him to make the jump to the NFL with the #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/N4JrYx7J1C — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) April 25, 2026

UPDATE, 11:40 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs pick up Oregon DB Jadon Canady with the No. 109 overall selection in the fourth round of the draft Saturday.

Lydia Ely/AP Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady (22) breaks up a pass intended for Southern California wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Eugene, Ore. Canady was called for pass interference on this play. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | KSHB 41’s McKenzie Nelson spoke with the Chiefs' first draft pick, Mansoor Delane, in Pittsburgh.

“It’s a blessing. I just want to be part of a winning program,” Delane told Nelson. “It’s not often winning programs are in the Top 10, so I think this is the best situation I could have been in. I’m excited.”

‘It’s a blessing’: Chiefs 1st-round draft pick Mansoor Delane reacts to joining Chiefs Kingdom

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Ahead of the draft on Friday, Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt spoke to reporters in Kansas City about the first night of the NFL Draft and the team's progress this offseason.

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and Chiefs Hall of Fame inductee Derrick Johnson discuss HOF announcement, NFL Draft and more

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