Chiefs enter 2nd night of 2026 NFL Draft with 2nd-round pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs used their two picks in Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft to bolster their defense with top talent.
The club made a trade early in the first round to move up from the No. 9 spot to the No. 6 spot to draft LSU CB Mansoor Delane.
In trading up, the Chiefs sent their third-round pick in this year’s draft — and a fifth-round pick — to the Cleveland Browns.
The club then used its No. 29 overall pick to select Clemson NT Peter Woods.
That leaves the Chiefs entering Friday night with just one pick — No. 40 overall in the second round.
Check back throughout the night for updates.
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PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Earlier Friday, Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt spoke to reporters in Kansas City about the first night of the NFL Draft and the team's progress this offseason.
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