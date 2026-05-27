Report: Travis Kelce buying minority stake in Cleveland Guardians

A new report says Travis Kelce is becoming a minority investor in the Cleveland Guardians.

According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, Kelce is joining the team's ownership group.

According to ESPN, the Guardians are valued at around $1.7 billion.

News: Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is buying a minority stake in his hometown Cleveland Guardians, he tells ESPN.



“I have so much love for this city. … I credit every good thing in my life to Cleveland.” Story free at ESPN: https://t.co/Z8pHKGwCa5 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 27, 2026

Kelce isn't the only Chiefs player with an ownership stake in Major League Baseball.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals, who are in the same division as the Guardians.

The Guardians are currently in first place in the American League Central.

