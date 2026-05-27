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Report: Travis Kelce buying minority stake in Cleveland Guardians

Chiefs Raiders Football
David Becker/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce smiles as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Chiefs Raiders Football
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A new report says Travis Kelce is becoming a minority investor in the Cleveland Guardians.

According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, Kelce is joining the team's ownership group.

According to ESPN, the Guardians are valued at around $1.7 billion.

Kelce isn't the only Chiefs player with an ownership stake in Major League Baseball.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals, who are in the same division as the Guardians.

The Guardians are currently in first place in the American League Central.

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