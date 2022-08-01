Republican Missouri U.S. Senate candidates make final push for votes

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — On the eve of a high stakes primary election, Missouri senate candidates are making their final push for votes.

"This is the most consequential decade we're entering into in our republic since the Civil War," Eric Schmitt, who is running for Senate, said.

Schmitt, who is Missouri's current Attorney General, is one of the 21 GOP candidates on the ballot.

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and Missouri U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler round out some of the Republican heavyweights.

"I think people are looking for a proven fighter, somebody that's going to move the America First agenda," Schmitt said. "They're not looking for a quitter, they're not looking for somebody who is soft on these issues and I think that's why the polls are reflecting the energy we see on the ground."

To help sell votes, Hartzler pointed to her track record in Washington D.C.

"We've got to stop Joe Biden and the liberal democrats who are ruining this country, and that is why I'm running for U.S. Senate," Hartlzer said. "I have the track record as a senior member of the armed services committee, ready on day one to make those strategic decisions should we have to be called to do that."

Still out on the campaign trail Monday, Greitens made stops in several Missouri cities including St. Joseph.

"I'm Eric Greitens, I'm the MAGA candidate. The people of Missouri know that I am willing to fight for them," Greitens said.

Greitens resigned as the governor of Missouri in June 2018 after he was indicted on an invasion-of-privacy charge.

Throughout his campaign, Greitens said his message remains the same.

It's the same message he told supporters in St. Joseph, along with many other supporters throughout the state of Missouri.

"You've got false allegations, fake polls, that's what the rhinos have, what we have is MAGA and at the end of the day, love beats lies," Greitens said.

Greitens left St. Joseph for Springfield, Rolla and ended his day in St. Louis.

