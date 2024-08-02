Republicans have two choices on the ballot in attempt to unseat Congresswoman Sharice Davids

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers political issues impacting the Kansas City region. Have a story idea to share with Charlie? Send him an e-mail.

Two Republicans are competing in the primary election to challenge Kansas 3rd District U.S. Representative Sharice Davids in the general election this November.

National Republican groups are backing Dr. Prasanth Reddy, who’s raised at least six times more money than his opponent, Karen Crnkovich.

The district is in Johnson, Miami, Anderson and Franklin counties, as well as part of Wyandotte County.

Reddy is an Indian immigrant who works as a cancer doctor and is a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserves.

Crnkovich is a small business owner who runs a HVAC company called DMC Service.

Both candidates have similar stances on immigration and abortion. Both are concerned with reducing the country’s debt.

Reddy believes his life experiences, earning several medical and business degrees, and working in several fields gives him an advantage.

“When a patient comes in, you listen," he said. "When there’s a constituent, that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to listen first because I don’t have all the answers. The next thing I’m going to do is work across the aisle. It takes a team approach."

Al Miller Prasanth Reddy

Crnkovich is campaigning on cutting back regulations.

There are many regulations she says hamper her own small business.

“Our entire regulatory agency state is the unofficial fourth branch of government," she said. "That’s a problem.”

Charlie Keegan Karen Crnkovich

Reddy said just because national groups are backing him doesn’t mean he’s indebted to special interest groups in Washington, D.C.

“I’m not beholden to anybody but the people here in this district and the people of this country," Reddy said. "That’s the way it’s going to be.”

Crnkovich, whose last name is pronounced sir-ko-vich, is asking voters to only remember her first name as she leans into the stereotype of women named “Karen” taking charge.

“When I think about what Karen stands for, that’s someone who stands up for herself, who fights on behalf of others, who’s not afraid to ask questions when she doesn’t think something’s right. I’m proud to be a Karen,” Crnkovich said.

Davids won her reelection bid by more than 10 points in 2022. She does not have an opponent in the August 6 primary.