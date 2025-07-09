Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Research Medical Center will end NICU, labor and delivery services in September

Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Research Medical Center, located at Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, announced Wednesday it will stop providing labor and delivery and NICU services as of Sept. 8, 2025.

The hospital cited an over 80% decrease in the community’s use of those services at Research over the last several years.

The hospital said it is reinvesting in areas such as emergency and trauma, cardiology, neurosciences, burn and organ transplant care.

"We are working with area physicians and health centers to ensure obstetrics patients are aware of this change and the several other delivery options available to them in the community," the hospital wrote in a press release. "We will continue our partnerships with providers and community organizations to ensure area women have access to any needed pre- and post-natal care."

