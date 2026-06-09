Lexington, Missouri, residents allowed to return after crews clear scene, repair gas line break

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents in Lexington, Missouri, were forced to evacuate after a homeowner hit a gas line Monday evening.

The gas line was struck in the 1600 block of Main Street, according to city officials.

Just before 8:15 p.m., officials said the street was shut down and police had the entire area blocked off.

About 40 minutes later, police said the scene was clear and that residents could return to their homes.

According to Lexington police, tickets were issued.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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