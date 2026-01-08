Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Residents of Waldo neighborhood speak glowingly of woman shot, killed by ICE agent in Minneapolis

Bystander video that captured an ICE agent fatally shoot a woman Wednesday in Minneapolis shows the woman driving an SUV with Missouri license plates.
SUV involved in deadly ICE shooting Wednesday in Minneapolis was registered out of KCMO
Woman killed by ICE officer in Minneapolis
APTOPIX Federal Enforcement Immigration Minnesota
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City, Missouri, neighbors spoke highly of Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old woman who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis Wednesday.

One neighbor, who did not want to speak with KSHB 41 News on camera out of respect for Good's family, said that Good was a great part of the Waldo neighborhood that she lived in for about two years.

Neighbors expressed that they were sad when Good moved away, which was around eight months ago.

Federal officials claimed the shooting of Good was an act of self-defense, but the city’s mayor described the incident as “reckless” and unnecessary.

Videos taken by bystanders show an ICE officer approaching an SUV stopped in the middle of the road, ordering the driver to open the door and grabbing the handle.

The SUV begins to pull forward and a different ICE officer standing in front of the vehicle pulls his weapon and shoots into the SUV, jumping back as the vehicle moves toward him.

The SUV then sped into two cars parked on a curb nearby before crashing to a stop.

It was unclear from the videos if the vehicle ever hit the officer.

The SUV that Good was driving displayed Missouri license plates.

KSHB 41 News confirmed with the Missouri Department of Revenue that the SUV the woman was driving in when shot by ICE agents Wednesday in Minneapolis was registered to a Renee N Good Macklin and an address out of Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us