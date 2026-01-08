Residents of Waldo neighborhood speak glowingly of woman shot, killed by ICE agent in Minneapolis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City, Missouri, neighbors spoke highly of Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old woman who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis Wednesday.

One neighbor, who did not want to speak with KSHB 41 News on camera out of respect for Good's family, said that Good was a great part of the Waldo neighborhood that she lived in for about two years.

Neighbors expressed that they were sad when Good moved away, which was around eight months ago.

Federal officials claimed the shooting of Good was an act of self-defense, but the city’s mayor described the incident as “reckless” and unnecessary.

Videos taken by bystanders show an ICE officer approaching an SUV stopped in the middle of the road, ordering the driver to open the door and grabbing the handle.

The SUV begins to pull forward and a different ICE officer standing in front of the vehicle pulls his weapon and shoots into the SUV, jumping back as the vehicle moves toward him.

The SUV then sped into two cars parked on a curb nearby before crashing to a stop.

It was unclear from the videos if the vehicle ever hit the officer.

The SUV that Good was driving displayed Missouri license plates.

KSHB 41 News confirmed with the Missouri Department of Revenue that the SUV the woman was driving in when shot by ICE agents Wednesday in Minneapolis was registered to a Renee N Good Macklin and an address out of Kansas City, Missouri.

