Residents take to downtown Kansas City, Missouri, display signs of ‘solidarity’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People gathered in parts of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday night holding signs of “solidarity.”

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne followed with protesters as they demonstrated underneath an Interstate 35 overpass just south of downtown near Kansas City’s Westside.

Demonstrators said they were showing support to their community in Kansas City and Los Angeles .

Parts of Los Angeles have been ground zero in a demonstration against federal government immigration enforcement efforts.

“I know what this feels like; it’s heartbreaking,” Kansas City protester Jessica Saucedo said. “I hate it. I don’t sleep.”

Protesters marched from the underpass east toward one of Kansas City’s iconic locations - the north lawn of the World War I Museum and Memorial.

“I felt it was my right and my duty to come here as what I had to go through to come here and yell,” Saucedo said.

Leonardo Hernandez and Michelle Ramos said they were nervous.

"I was a little nervous," Hernandez said. "I'm not going to lie. I thought, you know, you never know what could happen at these events."

Leonardo and Michelle told KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne they saw a fight break out between two men in the street, and they heard a firework explode.

Even with that isolated incident, Hernandez said he's glad he came out.

"At the end of the day, what you are, what color it doesn't matter, we're here to support, make a change. Unity is very important," he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

