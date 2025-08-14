Restaurant and book store damaged in overnight fire in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a building housing a book store and restaurant near 79th and Floyd.

The Fire Department was called to the building around 2:15 a.m.

A fire department spokesperson says the fire may be electrical in nature, but that is under investigation.

Evergy was called to the scene to disconnect power to the building.

The fire department says there is smoke damage to the building and moderate fire damage.

No one was hurt.