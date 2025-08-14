Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Restaurant and book store damaged in overnight fire in Overland Park

79th and Floyd.jpg
Tim Hellhake
79th and Floyd.jpg
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a building housing a book store and restaurant near 79th and Floyd.

The Fire Department was called to the building around 2:15 a.m.

A fire department spokesperson says the fire may be electrical in nature, but that is under investigation.

Evergy was called to the scene to disconnect power to the building.

The fire department says there is smoke damage to the building and moderate fire damage.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us