Restraining order remains in place for Rae’s Café

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County Circuit Court judge ruled Thursday that a temporary restraining order should remain in effect for Rae’s Cafe in Blue Springs.

In the ruling, Judge Jennifer Phillips wrote the order remains in effect unless the restaurant complies the county’s public health order requiring the wearing of masks in most indoor settings.

The judge’s order prohibits Rae's Cafe and its owner, Amanda Wohletz, from directly or indirectly operating the cafe in violation of the health order.

Additionally, the judge ordered the cafe to cease operation as a restaurant and food service provider until a valid food permit is obtained. Jackson County revoked its Food Service permit on Sept. 3, 2021, after repeated violations of the public health order.

The judge also ruled against a counter claim filed by the cafe’s attorneys earlier this week.

The parties will meet for a case management hearing on Sept. 24.

