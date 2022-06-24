RideKC driving calculator shows costs of commuting by car versus riding the bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new tool shows drivers how much money they can save by riding the bus.

RideKC launched a driving calculator on its website this Earth Day.

The tool has remained relevant as gas prices rose throughout the spring reaching record highs.

There is no fare to ride the bus around greater Kansas City, making it completely free.

The calculator shows drivers how much money they spend throughout the year by factoring in fuel costs, distance traveled, maintenance, insurance, depreciation, insurance and more.

It relies on data from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

“Sometimes, when you only see that gas price every week, you don’t add in that insurance that comes in every three months or that once a month parking payment,” Bridget Moss, the webmaster at RideKC, said.

She’s said about 300 people have used the calculator this year.

Moss encourages anyone interested in switching to the bus to download the Transit app and suggests trying your commute to work or to an event to see how it goes.

“I like to think of places where you would have to pay for parking as a good starter,” Moss said. “If you have to pay for parking, it’s probably also harder to get to, you don’t want to circle and look for free parking. Just hop on the bus near your home and take the totally free bus down to the event.”

Moss has heard arguments the bus is less convenient, but she responds by saying it’s free to ride, you can safely use your phone as a passenger - taking advantage of free WiFI on the bus - and don’t have to worry about parking.