RideKC introducing Legends Loop circulator route to connect visitors, residents to attractions in Legends area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RideKC will introduce the Legends Loop circulator route starting in April to connect residents and visitors to attractions in the Legends area.

Set to run from April 1 through July 31, the route will stop at several hotels, entertainment/attractions and shopping destinations.

Outbound stops include:



Walmart Legends

Village West Parkway existing stops

Sporting KC

Best Western

Great Wolf Lodge

Chateau Avalon

Hollywood Casino

Atlas9

Margaritaville

Country Inn and Suites is listed as an inbound stop.

Normal operating hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Service will be extended on select dates to run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. due to the World Cup.



Saturday, June 13

Friday, June 19

Saturday, June 20

Saturday, June 27

Friday, July 3

Friday, July 4

Saturday, July 11

Saturday, July 18

Riders can track the Legends Loop in real time by downloading the Transit app, which is free.

Additional information about RideKC and other routes can be found here.

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