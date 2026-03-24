RideKC introducing Legends Loop circulator route to connect visitors, residents to attractions in Legends area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RideKC will introduce the Legends Loop circulator route starting in April to connect residents and visitors to attractions in the Legends area.
Set to run from April 1 through July 31, the route will stop at several hotels, entertainment/attractions and shopping destinations.
Outbound stops include:
- Walmart Legends
- Village West Parkway existing stops
- Sporting KC
- Best Western
- Great Wolf Lodge
- Chateau Avalon
- Hollywood Casino
- Atlas9
- Margaritaville
Country Inn and Suites is listed as an inbound stop.
Normal operating hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Service will be extended on select dates to run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. due to the World Cup.
- Saturday, June 13
- Friday, June 19
- Saturday, June 20
- Saturday, June 27
- Friday, July 3
- Friday, July 4
- Saturday, July 11
- Saturday, July 18
Riders can track the Legends Loop in real time by downloading the Transit app, which is free.
Additional information about RideKC and other routes can be found here.
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