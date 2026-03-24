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RideKC introducing Legends Loop circulator route to connect visitors, residents to attractions in Legends area

Service to run April through July
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Nick Starling
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Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RideKC will introduce the Legends Loop circulator route starting in April to connect residents and visitors to attractions in the Legends area.

Set to run from April 1 through July 31, the route will stop at several hotels, entertainment/attractions and shopping destinations.

Outbound stops include:

  • Walmart Legends
  • Village West Parkway existing stops
  • Sporting KC
  • Best Western
  • Great Wolf Lodge
  • Chateau Avalon
  • Hollywood Casino
  • Atlas9
  • Margaritaville

Country Inn and Suites is listed as an inbound stop.

Normal operating hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Service will be extended on select dates to run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. due to the World Cup.

  • Saturday, June 13
  • Friday, June 19
  • Saturday, June 20
  • Saturday, June 27
  • Friday, July 3
  • Friday, July 4
  • Saturday, July 11
  • Saturday, July 18

Riders can track the Legends Loop in real time by downloading the Transit app, which is free.

Additional information about RideKC and other routes can be found here.

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