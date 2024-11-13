Riders concerned KCATA will cut bus routes ahead of 2025 fiscal year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since the pandemic, CARES Act funds have allowed riders to hop on and off city buses free of charge.

However, those funds are running out, and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) has to make changes to supplement those relief funds.

KCATA hosted a public session Wednesday to comb through the proposed 2025 budget.

The transit agency plans to spend $3.7 million more next year, coming to a total of over $134 million.

Currently, KCATA receives $72 million from the city of Kansas City, which accounts for the majority of its funding.

KCATA hopes to negotiate an increase with the city so it can continue to offer free bus services.

Stand Up KC workers were in attendance at Wednesday's meeting. Many voiced concerns over the possibility of KCATA cutting bus routes to save money.

Similar situations have happened in Independence.

"It’s a lifeline for us to get around town because without the bus, how will I get to work?" said Lisa Miller, leader with Stand Up KC.

Miller relies on the bus for her day-to-day activities. However, the bus only covers half of her trek to work.

"I usually take Iris, and sometimes I use Uber," Miller said. "A couple of routes have been wiped out."

But Miller doesn't want that to happen to her city.

She said she doesn't mind paying a fare as long as it's affordable and bus lines don't get cut.

KCATA said it hopes to have the budget finalized by January, but nothing will happen until the end of the fiscal year in May.

Transit officials said that's enough time to work with the city and the public to find the best possible solution so no one gets left behind.

—