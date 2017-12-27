Road crews prepare for another freezing night in KC metro

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — As temperatures dip into the single-digits, public works crews throughout the metro are asking drivers to be careful and look for slick or icy spots.

Cold temps LIMIT the effectiveness of a lot of our snow fight supplies. Use caution, drive slow and allow extra time to reach your destination. https://t.co/ItpkzUc7vZ — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) December 26, 2017

“When you’re getting into the teens and single-digits, salt does not work real well. We can put some additives on it that will accelerate melting but it is really difficult,” said Shawn Graff, the assistant director of Public Works Operation in Lee’s Summit.

Graff’s crews have been out salting streets all day and night Tuesday. First, crews plowed the main roads and intersections then they focused on neighborhoods.

BRRRR!! Temperatures are continuing to drop but that's not stopping crews in @cityofLS from treating the roads. 12 trucks and their drivers have been going nonstop today. pic.twitter.com/yZy4K1GReX — Ariel Rothfield KSHB (@arothfield) December 26, 2017

“We were pretreating to try and keep it at a minimum,” said Terry Reynolds, one of the city’s plow drivers. “It was actually pretty successful I think. We got lucky as far as the amount we had show up on us.”

But with temperatures expected to be in the single-digits overnight, crews are worried slick spots have the potential to turn into ice.

Because of the bitter cold temperatures, salt is not as effective, especially on residential streets with low traffic. Drive with caution this week and give yourself plenty of time. — Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) December 27, 2017

According to Graff, the areas that tend to be more slick include hills, curbs, bridges, and streets underneath large trees. He suggests drivers slow down and take extra time commuting these next few days.

“What we really need in the next day or two is some sunshine,” he said.

Crews in Lee’s Summit will be back treating the roads Wednesday around 4:30 a.m., before the morning rush hour commute.