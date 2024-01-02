Robbery suspect shuts down Interstate 435 after fatal crash Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A wrong-way driver shut down Interstate 435 northbound near Missouri 210 Highway following a fatal crash early Tuesday morning.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say they were following a possible multiple-business robbery suspect in a Dodge Challenger on 210 Highway about 4:30 a.m.

Officers say the driver entered I-435 NB going the wrong direction.

A few minutes later, the driver was involved in a crash.

Two people died in the collision. It is not known at this time whether the suspect is one of the deceased individuals.

I-435 NB is shut down while the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as additional information becomes available.