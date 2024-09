KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Roeland Park man was arrested in Johnson County Tuesday in connection to the murder of a man in July.

Kerry Paul Malone, 55, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of David Stark.

The incident happened on July 18, 2024, though no other details on what led to Stark's death were immediately available.

Malone was arrested about 1:30 p.m.

He was being held on $1 million bond.

