Rory Rowland finishes 1st in Independence mayoral primary, ahead of incumbent Eileen Weir

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rory Rowland won the Independence mayoral primary Tuesday night, finishing ahead of incumbent Eileen Weir.

Rowland, a Missouri Legislator, received 2,562 votes and Weir finished second with 1,948 votes.

The two advanced to the April 5 general election.

Incumbent council members Karen DeLuccie and Mike Huff moved on to the general election as they finished first and second in the at-large council member race.

Two other at-large council candidates, Jared Fears and Marcie Gragg, also won spots on the general election ballot.

The top two finishers in the April 5 general election will serve on the council.

Independence lawmakers and city staff are facing tough questions after KSHB 41 News Investigator Jessica McMaster revealed an Independence police officer earned more than $160,000 in overtime last year .

The veteran Master Patrol Officer did remodeling work on the department's rundown headquarters building.

An investigation is on to find out if the officer or other members of the police department violated city procedures or broke the law in connection to the overtime pay.