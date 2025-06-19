200 customers without water after main break Thursday in West Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Work continued Thursday morning in Kansas City’s West Plaza neighborhood to restore water service after a main break Wednesday afternoon.

As of 1:30 p.m., 200 customers are without water due to a couple more valves needing to be closed for repairs to proceed, a spokesperson with the KC Water Department said.

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a six-inch water main broke in the 4900 block of Holly Street, sending streams of water down the hills of the neighborhood.

Roughly 150 customers without water after main break Thursday in West Plaza

The spokesperson said that during repairs of the first break, a larger, 12-inch main failed. To complete repairs, workers had to shut down a 24-inch main to drain the excavation spot for further repairs.

Crews were unable to deliver water Wednesday night due to the logistics of starting the repair.

However, staff are in the process of getting water to customers who are currently without water.

Work in the area is expected to continue into Thursday evening.

Residents in the area can monitor information about the break on the water department’s website .

