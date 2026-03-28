Royals alumni, fans attend tailgate benefitting the Kansas City Royals Foundation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fourth annual Opening Weekend Tailgate on Saturday in the Kansas City area raised money for initiatives supporting active communities, education and veterans.

The event, hosted by Price Chopper and the Kansas City Royals, took place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at four locations — 937 NE Woods Chapel Road in Lee’s Summit, 9717 N. Ash Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri, 7201 W. 151st St. in Overland Park and 4950 Roe Boulevard in Roeland Park.

Fans got the chance to meet Royals alumni, take photos with “Sluggerrr” and browse merchandise for opening weekend. There were also “$5 ballpark-style meals” available, per a press release from a Price Chopper spokesperson.

The annual event has raised over $30,000 for local initiatives since 2023, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Kansas City Royals Foundation.

“The Kansas City Royals Foundation uses the power of sport to improve the lives of Kansas Citians by supporting literacy and education efforts, promoting healthy and active communities, uplifting our military and veterans, and more,” according to a mission statement on Major League Baseball’s website.

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