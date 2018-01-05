Royals deal Soria, Alexander in three-team trade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals parted ways with pitchers Joakim Soria and Scott Alexander in a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox.

The Royals acquired right-handed pitcher Trevor Oaks and infielder Erick Mejia from the Dodgers.

Oaks pitched at AAA Oklahoma City for most of last season. He went 4-3 with a 3.64 ERA over 15 starts.

Last year Mejia played for the Dodgers' Double-A affiliate in Tulsa. In 102 games, he batted .289 with 17 doubles, three triples and seven home runs. The 23-year-old also stole 25 bases in 29 attempts.

Also in the trade, the Dodgers acquired Alexander from the Royals and infielder Jake Peter from the White Sox.

The White Sox acquired Soria from the Royals and pitcher Luis Avilan from the Dodgers.