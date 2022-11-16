Royals fans hopeful new stadium will mean more fans, championships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The biggest Royals news in seven years came off the field, not on.

On a chilly Tuesday following a snowstorm, one announcement made it seem like April and pennants are possible.

Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman announced the club will be moving from Kauffman Stadium.

The popular Coach’s Bar and Grill, where customers are greeted by a cutout of Baseball Hall of Famer George Brett, fans reacted as if tomorrow was the start of baseball season.

“Woah, I loved it, they’ve been talking about it a long time I’m super excited,” said Rod Foster, a Royals fan. “I’ve been rooting for them a long time.”

Adam O'Neill, another Royals fans, said moving the stadium could offer new attractions for tourists.

“The experience at the K is a great one,” O'Neill said. “At the end of the day, the stadium, where it’s at, it’s tough to draw the tourism side of it.”

Tom Benassi worked as a contractor on the last renovation at Kauffman Stadium and is hoping to put his name in the hat for the new bid.

“To be near business-type activities, entertainment, so the game experience can be more than going to the game, it can be an event,” Bennasi said.

One fan said he would go downtown to the new stadium, but enjoys The K.

“Would I go downtown — Yes, I’m a season ticket holder," they said. "I’ll go downtown if that’s where they are playing ball, but I’d rather stay here."

