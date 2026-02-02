Royals Foundation sponsors free admission to Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in February

KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

For the fifth straight year, the Kansas City Royals Foundation is sponsoring free admission to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in honor of Black History Month.

Amy Gale, executive director for the Kansas City Royals Foundation, says the organization is thrilled to support free access to the museum.

NLBM free during February

"It's such a rich history that's here and such an amazing asset that we have in our community, and so by reducing the barrier of admission, more people can come and visit the museum during the month of February for free," Gale said.

Over the past four years, Gale said the foundation has donated over $435,000 to support over 50,000 people visiting during Black History Month.

"So the more people coming in February, the more the Royals Foundation pays," Gale said.

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick says this partnership is meaningful.

"It drives a number of people to come, and I hope to see record numbers come this year," Kendrick said. "So the revenue that's generated certainly benefits the museum, but it also creates an opportunity for more people to experience ... the best baseball history museum anywhere in the world, and it's right here at historic 18th and Vine: the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum."

NLBM free during February

In 2023, KSHB 41 shared the museum would soon be expanding.

Monday morning, Kendrick shared there are now new updates and renderings on the $35-million expansion, the new Negro Leagues Baseball Museum campus.

"We're building the first-ever Negro Leagues Baseball Museum campus as the gateway into the historic 18th and Vine, and an international headquarters for both Black baseball and social history. And so there are brand new renderings, which of course includes the new Marriott Tribute hotel that is being built in partnership with Grayson Capital," Kendrick said. "I hope everybody loves the vision we now have for this campus and how impactful this is going to be in helping bolster continued growth here in 18th and Vine, but also a beacon for our city."

Kendrick hopes all who visit enjoy learning about the rich history of the Negro Leagues and their part in American history.

Free admission to NLBM during February, partnership with the KC Royals

"I want them to understand how much impact the Negro Leagues had in advancing America socially. And I think that’s the thing that’s so surprising, is that you’re going to come here and meet some of the greatest athletes that ever put on a baseball uniform," Kendrick said. "But by the time you walk out of here, you walk away cheering the power of the human spirit to persevere and prevail. They play such a tremendous role in advancing America socially, and I think people get genuinely surprised and so very pleased to learn that."

February museum hours are:



Sunday: 12-5 p.m.

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Wednesdays, they’ll be open an hour earlier from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is construction currently going on in front of the museum. On the museum's website, it states:

"Due to new 18th Street Pedestrian Mall Construction outside of the main entrance to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, please be advised vehicles may park at the Southwest corner of 18th & Paseo Parking Lot. Also, additional free parking can be located behind the museum. All museum visitors can walk south on Vine from 17th Terrace; and enter either through the rear entrance or the front entrance of the Museums on 18th Street. Thank you for your patience and understanding at this time."

For parking information, click here.

