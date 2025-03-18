Watch Now
Royals history on display at downtown Commerce Bank

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With only a few days left until the MLB's season opener, Commerce Bank is helping the Royals celebrate history.

Commerce Bank has partnered with the KC Royals Hall of Fame to create a downtown exhibit.

The exhibit inside the Commerce Bank building at 1000 Walnut displays:

- 2015 and 1985 World Series Trophies

· 2015 and 1985 World Series Rings

· Salvador Perez 1,500th Hit Batting Gloves

· Bobby Witt Jr. 200th Hit Jersey

· Commerce Bank’s $100,000 replica check allowing Ewing and Muriel Kauffman to pay the Royals American League membership fee

It's open from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

KC Royals Mascot “Sluggerrr” will be there Tuesday until 12:30.

Fans will be able to take pictures with the trophies outside their case from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

