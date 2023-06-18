Royals, Tico Sports to create Spanish broadcasts for 14 games in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and Tico Sports are continuing their partnership to bring Spanish-language broadcasts to baseball fans.

All Sunday and Tuesday home games remaining this season will be broadcast in Spanish, including this afternoon's game against the Los Angeles Angels, amounting to a total of 14 games.

The Spanish broadcasts can be watched in the Kansas City area on the MLB app and on Tico's website.

"We are so excited to share the Tico enthusiasm with Spanish-speaking fans across the Metro area," Tico Sports President CiCi Rojas said. "Currently, nearly 30% of MLB players are Latino, and for many of them, Spanish is their first language. The Spanish broadcast is an opportunity to help authentically grow the Royals fan base across the Kansas City market."

Tico founder and owner Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham will serve as analysts, while Héctor García and Adan Manzano will do play by play.

“We are excited to work with Tico again, with them broadcasting more games than ever before,” said Sarah Tourville, Royals executive vice president, chief commercial and community impact officer. “That’s important for us as we continue to look for ways to grow our fan base, particularly our Latino audience, and make sure that more people can experience the Royals.”