Royals trade infielder Kelvin Gutierrez to Baltimore for cash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have announced that they have traded infielder Kelvin Gutierrez to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations.

Gutierrez, 26, made his Major League debut with the Royals in 2019, and appeared in 20 games, recorded 11 RBI, including at least one in eight of his first 11 contests.

He was limited to just four games with the Royals in 2020 due to injury.

The infielder appeared in 38 games this season, batting .215 with four doubles, two triples, a home and eight RBI, after being recalled on May 14.

He was designated for assignment on June 28.