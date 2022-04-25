Royals unveil new City Connect uniforms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will debut their new City Connect uniforms this Saturday when they host the New York Yankees.

The jerseys are part of the Nike MLB City Connect Series, designed to display a team's connection with their city.

The Royals say they have been working on this jersey with Nike for about a year.

In addition to jerseys, there will be hats, t-shirts, socks, sweatshirts and other apparel items in the collection.

You can find the new gear starting today at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals will wear these jerseys during their three-game series against the Yankees and also when they host the St. Louis Cardinals next week.

After that, they will wear them for every Friday home game.

The Royals say they are teaming up with Fanatics for an event at the Power & Light District this Saturday. It will run from Noon to 9 p.m.

The KC Live Event will featurethe Royals game on the big screen and gear will be available for purchase.