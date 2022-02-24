Watch
Russia's Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Alexei Nikolsky/AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Russia's Putin has recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, raising tensions with West. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Vladimir Putin
Posted at 9:10 PM, Feb 23, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians.

In a televised address early Thursday, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine.

He added that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin says the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.”

Putin is warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

