Saint Luke's Health System to close hospital locations in Olathe, Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Health System announced in a press release Wednesday it will close two Saint Luke's South Community Hospital locations as part of a strategic plan by the system.

The two locations impacted are the Saint Luke's Community Hospitals locations in Olathe and in Shawnee.

Emergency care will continue to be available at both locations until Dec. 23, 2022, however while the system has not given a time date for when inpatient care ends. The system says it expects that will close sooner.

The system says the hospitals closing down so the system can provide more resources on higher volume locations and so those hospitals can still provide fast access to high-quality emergency care.

"We want to make sure we are focusing on the locations experiencing the highest demand so we can serve our patients where they need us most," Bobby Olm-Shipman, Saint Luke’s South and East Region CEO said in a statement.

Employees at both locations will still be able to seek opportunities in stay in the system.

