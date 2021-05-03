Sandstone, Providence no more; it's Azura Amphitheater now

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Providence Medical Center Amphitheater (or Sandstone, as it’s known to most Kansas Citians) has been renamed again.

The Bonner Springs, Kansas, venue is now Azura Amphitheater after Azura Credit Union obtained naming rights.

It started as Sandstone Amphitheater in 1984, according to its website, and has brought fans memorable experiences in the 30-plus years since then.

“Azura Amphitheater is very appropriate for us since Azura means ‘blue sky,’” said Chris Fritz, President of New West Presentations. “Azura and their staff have been wonderful to work with and we are excited to have a long and creative partnership with them for years to come.

New West Presentations will remain as the managing organization for the amphitheaters.

Throughout its history, the outdoor venue has expanded in capacity and amenities, and can now accommodate up to 18,000 people.

Azura said it is working with Wyandotte County leaders to host safe events this summer by lowering attendance maximums and other COVID-19 precautions.

The amphitheater already has eight shows lined up from June through October, with new shows to be posted online and on social media.

—