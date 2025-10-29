‘Sarah’s Oil’: Documentary profiles Kansas City legacy of Sarah Rector

KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holmes loves to tell stories about Kansas City. Send Kevin your story idea .

The red carpet was out Wednesday night at Kansas City’s Union Station for a special community screening of the documentary "Sarah’s Oil."

KSHB 41 anchor Kevin Holmes found himself on the red carpet talking with cast members and the family of Sarah Rector, an African American girl born in Oklahoma Indian Territory in the early 1900s who struck it rich from her oil-rich land.

KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes previews Sarah Rector documentary

She became one of the country’s first female African American millionaires - when she was 11 years old - and took that opportunity to Kansas City.

In 2021, Kevin and KSHB 41 photographer Al Miller profiled Rector’s influence in Kansas City as the city’s first Black millionaire.

That influence was centered at Rector’s Kansas City home in the 2000 block of E. 12th Street, an area that used to be the heart of Black Kansas City.

You can watch Kevin and Al’s 2021 series in the video players below.

You can learn more about "Sarah’s Oil" here . The documentary is in theaters starting Nov. 7.

Chronicles of KC: Sarah Rector, Kansas City's first Black millionaire

Chronicles of KC: Sarah Rector, KC's first Black millionaire

Chronicles of KC: Sarah Rector's nieces separate fact from fiction

Chronicles of KC: Sarah Rector's nieces separate fact from fiction

