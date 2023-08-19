Saturday’s heat index in Lawrence reaches 126 degrees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After several days of predicted high temperatures and heat indices, the heat dome arrived Saturday across Kansas City.

Just before 5 p.m., Lawrence reported an actual temperature of 110 degrees. Combined with high humidity values, the heat index reached 126 degrees.

As of 4:30 p.m., Olathe’s New Century Airport reported reaching 103 degrees. Charles B. Wheeler Airport in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, had reached 101.

Official weather observations for the metro come from the weather station at Kansas City International Airport, which reported 98 degrees around 3 p.m. Saturday.

The heat index at KCI is another story, which reached 117 just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, tying an all-time record, reports KSHB 41 meteorologist Lindsey Anderson.

Currently feels like 117° at KCI & 126° in Lawrence. HOLY COW!! We hit this heat index of 117° at KCI one other time this summer (July 26th) which ties the hottest heat index ever recorded! Stay in that cool place this evening!@kshb41 pic.twitter.com/PQGXS8o52L — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) August 19, 2023

The heat won’t let up on Sunday either.

The entire region remains under an excessive heat warning through Thursday night.

The National Weather Service says heat indices across the region could once again exceed 110 degrees on Sunday. Areas round St. Joseph, Missouri, could approach 120.

After today's extreme heat, expect more of the same through at least Wednesday with heat indices of 105-115 degrees each day. Sunday heat indices could reach 120 degrees in some spots. Take extra precautions and avoid being outdoors in the afternoon if you can #kswx pic.twitter.com/OzjGzNZnie — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) August 19, 2023

