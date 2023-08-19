Watch Now
Saturday’s heat index in Lawrence reaches 126 degrees

Posted at 5:28 PM, Aug 19, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After several days of predicted high temperatures and heat indices, the heat dome arrived Saturday across Kansas City.

Just before 5 p.m., Lawrence reported an actual temperature of 110 degrees. Combined with high humidity values, the heat index reached 126 degrees.

As of 4:30 p.m., Olathe’s New Century Airport reported reaching 103 degrees. Charles B. Wheeler Airport in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, had reached 101.

Official weather observations for the metro come from the weather station at Kansas City International Airport, which reported 98 degrees around 3 p.m. Saturday.

The heat index at KCI is another story, which reached 117 just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, tying an all-time record, reports KSHB 41 meteorologist Lindsey Anderson.

The heat won’t let up on Sunday either.

The entire region remains under an excessive heat warning through Thursday night.

The National Weather Service says heat indices across the region could once again exceed 110 degrees on Sunday. Areas round St. Joseph, Missouri, could approach 120.

