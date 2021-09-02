Sauer Castle survey allows residents to potentially determine its future

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fate of Sauer Castle is potentially in the hands of the people.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, posted a survey on Facebook Wednesday for the public to comment about the historic KCK building.

Originally built in the 1860s by German immigrant Anton Phillip Sauer, five generations of the Sauer family went on to live in the home.

It has even been alleged that the property is haunted.

The survey asks questions such as how the property should be used, how the preservation and reuse would personally affect individuals, and what time events should conclude.

Options for potential uses of the castle included becoming an events facility, wedding venue, winery, museum and tours, or a public park and gardens.

After five questions, the survey asks for a mailing address, as the survey is intended for nearby residents of Sauer Castle.

Additionally, there are short-answer portions near the end where residents can share additional comments, questions or information.

The post does not indicate a due date to complete the survey.

To take the survey, click here.