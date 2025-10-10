Savannah Bananas baseball looking for another hit in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Savannah Bananas baseball league is looking for another hit in Kansas City next year.

The high-energy baseball league has announced locations for the 2026 World Tour.

Banana Ball has two dates scheduled at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday and Sunday, May 30 and 31.

The Savannah Bananas will take on the Indianapolis Clowns. Games times are not yet set.

The Savannah Bananas sold out Kauffman Stadium for two nights in May of 2025, with their silly antics, high energy, and twists on traditional baseball.

To attend, you must sign up for the 2026 Single Game Ticket Lottery, now through Oct. 31.

