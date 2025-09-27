Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SB I-35 at Chouteau Trafficway down to 1 lane due to overturned semi carrying grains

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southbound Interstate 35 at Chouteau Trafficway in the Northland is down to one lane due to a semi that overturned and spilled grains on the highway Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred just before 2:50 p.m. and closed the highway for about 45 minutes.

The driver of the semi has minor injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Crews are currently on the scene clearing the highway, which is expected to be complete at around 5:20 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

