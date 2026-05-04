SB I-435 near 63rd St. closed due to homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Mo. Police Department is investigating a homicide.

Officers were called to I-435 and Gregory around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning on a reported shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound in a vehicle on the side of the road. The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no suspects are in custody at this time. They say there is no active threat to the public.

During the investigation, I-435 southbound starting at 63rd street will be closed.

If anyone was in the area and heard or saw anything or has any information they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.