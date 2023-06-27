Schedule changes for Park Hill school district, addresses bus driver shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Park Hill school district approved changes to its schools' start-and-end times on June 22 in an effort to improve its transportation efficiency and adjust for additional holiday time in its 2023-2024 school-year calendar.

Starting at the beginning of new school year, students at both high schools, Park Hill High School and Park Hill South High School, will begin their school day 20 minutes earlier and be released 20 minutes later. Classes for both high schools will begin at 8:10 a.m. and students will be released at 3:18 p.m.

The most notable time changes will occur for Walden Middle School and Chinn Elementary students.

Classes at Walden Middle School will now begin at 7:15 a.m., a 55-minute earlier start, and the final bell will ring at 2:20 p.m., a 45-minute adjustment.

Classes at Chinn Elementary will both commence and end earlier. Based on the new schedule, arrival time is set for 8:15 a.m. and students will be released at 3:15 p.m.

According to the school district, these time adjustments and additional changes made to transportation boundaries will help with the bus driver shortage that challenged the district during the past school year.

Students who live beyond the following parameters will be offered transportation services for the 2023-2024 school year:



Elementary school students — 0.5 miles from school

Middle and high school students — 1.0 mile from school

More information about schedule adjustments can be found here.

