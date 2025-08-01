Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
School supplies are tax-free in Missouri this weekend

back to school shopping
Al Miller/KSHB
Katrina Stoddard shops with her daughter at Walmart in Raytown
back to school shopping
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is happening this weekend.

It starts today and runs through Sunday, Aug. 3.

Certain back-to-school purchases, like clothing, school supplies, and computers are exempt from all state and local sales or use taxes this weekend only in Missouri.

Qualifying items purchased online also will be exempt from sales tax this weekend.

For a complete list of items that qualify, click here.

And if you have additional questions about how the sales tax holiday works, you can check out the state's Frequently Asked Questions by clicking here.

