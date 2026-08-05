School supply costs up nearly 8%, Missouri's tax-free weekend offers some relief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Missouri's 2026 back-to-school tax-free weekend begins Friday and lasts through Sunday at midnight.

Qualifying items, including clothing, school supplies and computers, are exempt from all state and local sales or use taxes for the weekend.

School supply costs up nearly 8%, Missouri's tax-free weekend offers families some relief

“College and high school are definitely different than what we’re used to with elementary school," Brandy Molina said after she took her children back-to-school shopping Wednesday.

A standard school supply list will be nearly 8% more expensive in 2026 compared to the previous school year, according to a Scripps News report. The increase in cost is more than double the rate of inflation.

Chase Lucas/KSHB 41

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O'Shea Becker went shopping for affordable options listed on the standard school supply list for a fifth and sixth grader enrolled in Kansas City Public Schools.

The list includes:



One backpack

One supply box or pencil pouch

One glue stick or 8 oz. bottle washable glue

One pair of scissors

One large pink eraser

12 No. 2 pencils, sharpened

One box colored pencils

One box of 24 count crayons

One red checking pen

One highlighter

Two blue or black ballpoint pens

One ruler with inches and metrics

Three pocket folders

One package of loose leaf wide ruled paper

Three wide rule spiral notebooks

One composition notebook (journal)

One three-ring binder

Two boxes of tissue

The total added up to $64.81 at the Ward Parkway Target. Of that, $5.88 went toward taxes.

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