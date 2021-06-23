Watch
Schwab seeks second term as Kansas secretary of state

John Hanna/AP
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab answers questions from reporters about the U.S. Supreme Court decision not to review a lower court ruling striking down a state law requiring people to provide citizenship papers when they register to vote, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Schwab said he was hoping for guidance from the high court on how far states could go but said, "We don't have massive voter fraud in the state of Kansas." (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Posted at 3:24 PM, Jun 23, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab has announced he will seek a second term, saying the state needs leaders who will defend election integrity.

In a press release Wednesday announcing his candidacy in the 2022 election, the Overland Park Republican touted his efforts to implement election security, improve business services and modernize office functions since taking office in 2019.

"At a time when Democrats in Washington D.C. are trying to dramatically change state election administration, we need leaders who will defend the integrity of our elections," Schwab said.

Three voting rights groups have sued Schwab and other state officials since Republican-backed election laws passed this year over the veto of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

One statute limits how many ballots groups or individuals may collect and deliver to election officials, a practice used by some Democrats and Democratic-leaning groups for decades to help disabled, elderly and poor voters. The second law reduces the power the governor, secretary of state and courts have to change election laws.

Schwab grew up in Great Bend and graduated from Fort Hays State University.

