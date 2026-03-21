Scooter-driver killed in a hit-and-run on MLK Boulevard and Eastwood Trafficway

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A scooter-driver was killed in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Eastwood Trafficway early Saturday morning after being hit by a vehicle.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a black TAO Motors scooter was traveling southeast on MLK making a left turn onto Eastwood Trafficway with a green traffic control signal. According to the Kansas City, Missouri Police, an unknown type of dark colored vehicle was traveling northwest on MLK when it failed to stop for the red traffic control signal, entered the intersection and struck the scooter.

The impact ejected the operator off the scooter. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The striking vehicle left the scene of the collision without stopping. The investigation is ongoing.