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Scooter operator suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run crash

Independence police officer
KSHB
A shoulder patch for the Independence Police Department.
Independence police officer
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A scooter operator suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Independence Police Department says an unknown vehicle was westbound on 23rd Street near Woodbury Drive when it struck a man on a motorized scooter.

The vehicle fled without stopping to render aid or report the crash.

The operator of the scooter sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital, where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information on the crash is encouraged to contact the Independence Police or Crime Stoppers at 816-474-TIPS.

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